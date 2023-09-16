Venado López retiene título pluma FIB en Corpus Christi,Texas El campeón mundial de peso pluma de la FIB Luis Alberto “El Venado” López (29-2, 16 KOs) retuvo su título por decisión unánime en doce asaltos sobre el dos veces retador al título mundial Joet González (26-4, 15 KOs) el viernes por la noche en American Bank. Centro en Corpus Christi, Texas. Lucha dura y valiente. Dura pelea con Venado prevaleciendo 118-110, 117-111, 116-112. Cárdenas sorprende y vence por KO a Pedroza en dos rounds en San Antonio, Texas Like this: Like Loading...

