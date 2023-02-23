VanSiclen-Gallegos ends in draw Unbeaten super middleweight Richard VanSiclen (13-0-1, 6 KOs) and Manuel Gallegos (20-1-1, 17 KOs) battled to a draw over ten rounds on Wednesday night at the ProBox Events Center in Plant City, Florida. Scores were 96-94 Gallegos, 95-95, 95-95. Other Results:

Darrelle Valsaint W6 Lucas de Abreu (super middleweight)

Marques Valle W6 Jarrod Tennant 154 (super welterweight)

Najee Lopez W6 Cristian Fabian Rios (light heavyweight)

Derek Cintron W4 Dario Guerrero (light heavyweight)

