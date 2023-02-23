Unbeaten super middleweight Richard VanSiclen (13-0-1, 6 KOs) and Manuel Gallegos (20-1-1, 17 KOs) battled to a draw over ten rounds on Wednesday night at the ProBox Events Center in Plant City, Florida. Scores were 96-94 Gallegos, 95-95, 95-95.
Other Results:
Darrelle Valsaint W6 Lucas de Abreu (super middleweight)
Marques Valle W6 Jarrod Tennant 154 (super welterweight)
Najee Lopez W6 Cristian Fabian Rios (light heavyweight)
Derek Cintron W4 Dario Guerrero (light heavyweight)
A draw was a very fair result imo and it was a really good fight so, with as often as they do cards, they could definitely do a rematch in 2-3 months. I’d watch it again. Didn’t really see anyone too impressive on this card though, but a couple of good fights.