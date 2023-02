DAZN Weights from Indio, California Scrappy Ramirez 114.8 vs. Luis Padilla 115

(WBA Continental America super flyweight title) Manuel Flores 119.6 vs. Franklin Gonzalez 120

Lorraine Villalobos 103 vs. Katherine Lindenmuth 102.2

Grant Flores 149.8 vs. Jorge Lopez 151

Stefanie Cohen 116.6 vs. Leanne Calderon 117.2

Zachary Spiller 265.4 vs. Kaleel Carter 227 Venue: Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, Indio, California

Promoter: Golden Boy

VanSiclen-Gallegos ends in draw Weights from New York City

