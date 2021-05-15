El invicto peso ligero de 19 años Jair “Kaiser” Valtierra (15-0, 8 KOs) venció mediante un impresionante KO en el tercer asalto sobre el ex campeón mundial de la AMB Emmanuel “Pollo” López (30-13-1, 14 KOs) el viernes por la noche en el famoso Auditorio Blackberry en la Ciudad de México. Después de que Valtierra golpeó a López con una derecha, López dio un paso atrás y cayó de rodillas. Valtierra retuvo su título latino del CMB.
