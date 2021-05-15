Valtierra vence al ex campeón López en Ciudad de México El invicto peso ligero de 19 años Jair “Kaiser” Valtierra (15-0, 8 KOs) venció mediante un impresionante KO en el tercer asalto sobre el ex campeón mundial de la AMB Emmanuel “Pollo” López (30-13-1, 14 KOs) el viernes por la noche en el famoso Auditorio Blackberry en la Ciudad de México. Después de que Valtierra golpeó a López con una derecha, López dio un paso atrás y cayó de rodillas. Valtierra retuvo su título latino del CMB. Don King: la AMB no ha sancionado una pelea ilegal

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

