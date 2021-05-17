Charr regresa con triunfo en Alemania El campeón en receso de peso pesado de la AMB, Mahmoud Charr (32-4, 18 KOs) vencio mediante un KO en el segundo asalto sobre el previamente invicto Christopher Lovejoy (19-1, 19 KOs) el sábado por la noche en el Sportstudio Baaden en Colonia, Alemania. En su primera aparición en el ring desde 2017, Charr derribó al Lovejoy de 306 libras con un aluvión de golpes en el segundo asalto y Lovejoy fue a la cuenta de 10 realizada por el árbitro Juergen Langos. El tiempo era 1:09. Resultados de la cartelera de Nery-Figueroa Valtierra vence al ex campeón López en Ciudad de México

