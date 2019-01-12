

Jose Uzcategui 165.2 vs. Caleb Plant 166.8

(IBF super middleweight championship)

Guillermo Rigondeaux 122.2 vs. Giovanni Delgado 128.6

Brandon Figueroa 121.4 vs. Moises Flores 121

Ahmed Elbiali 175 vs. Allan Green 178.6

Joey Spencer 155.8 vs. Brandon Harder 153

Ryan Karl 143 vs. Kevin Watts 139.6

Lindolfo Delgado 140.4 vs. Sergio Lopez 137.2

Mike Plania 123.4 vs. Juan Antonio Lopez 124

Viktor Slavinskyi 127.2 vs. Angel Monrreal 128

Ruben Rodriguez 142 vs. Daniel Perales 141.4

Fernando Garcia 125 vs. Isao Gonzalo Carranza 127.8

Venue: Microsoft Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles

Promoter: TGB Promotions

TV: FS1 and FOX Deportes