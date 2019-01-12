Jose Uzcategui 165.2 vs. Caleb Plant 166.8
(IBF super middleweight championship)
Guillermo Rigondeaux 122.2 vs. Giovanni Delgado 128.6
Brandon Figueroa 121.4 vs. Moises Flores 121
Ahmed Elbiali 175 vs. Allan Green 178.6
Joey Spencer 155.8 vs. Brandon Harder 153
Ryan Karl 143 vs. Kevin Watts 139.6
Lindolfo Delgado 140.4 vs. Sergio Lopez 137.2
Mike Plania 123.4 vs. Juan Antonio Lopez 124
Viktor Slavinskyi 127.2 vs. Angel Monrreal 128
Ruben Rodriguez 142 vs. Daniel Perales 141.4
Fernando Garcia 125 vs. Isao Gonzalo Carranza 127.8
Venue: Microsoft Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles
Promoter: TGB Promotions
TV: FS1 and FOX Deportes