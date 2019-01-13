Former female world champions Silvia “Guerrerita” Torres and Zulina “Loba” Muñoz were both victorious in separate bouts on Saturday night at the Gimnasio del Sindicato de Trabajadores del Metro in Mexico City.



Torres (20-1-1, 7 KOs) dominated from the opening bell and won when Norleidys Graterol (10-2, 8 KOs) didn’t come out for round six in a light flyweight encounter.



Muñoz (49-2-2, 29 KOs) won when Arely Valente (12-4-1, 6 KOs) didn’t come out for round six in a super flyweight clash. “Loba” is aiming to regain the WBC super flyweight title and avenge her loss to Lupita Martinez.

Also, super featherweight Mauricio “Bronco” Lara (13-2, 7 KOs) won a unanimous eight round decision over Jose Calyecac (12-3 -1, 6 KO). The judges scores were 78-74, 79-73 and 78-75.

And super flyweight Oscar Nery Plata (12-2, 7 KOs) scored a fifth round KO over Omar Peribán (8-3, 1 KO).

