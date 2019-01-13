Former world champion and pound-for-pound contender Guillermo Rigondeaux returns to the ring tonight for the first time since his loss to Vasiliy Lomachenko 13 months ago. Rigondeax (17-1, 11 KOs) battles Giovanni Delgado (16-8, 9 KOs) in a ten round bout that can be seen on FS1. Rigo weighed in at 122.2 lbs after unsuccessfully moving up two weight divisions to fight Loma in December 2017.



Rigondeaux-Delgado will be the featured fight on the FS1 prelim telecast starting at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT. The main broadcast kicks off at 8pm ET/5pm PT with IBF super middleweight champion Jose Uzcategui (28-2, 23 KOs) facing unbeaten contender Caleb Plant (17-0, 10 KOs).