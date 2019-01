IBF super bantamweight champion TJ Doheny (20-0, 14 KOs) will make the first defense of his title against #10 rated Ryohei Takahashi (16-3-1, 6 KOs) at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden, New York on Friday. Doheny’s clash with Takahashi is part of a huge card at Madison Square Garden. Demetrius Andrade defends his WBO middleweight title against Artur Akavov in the main event. Also, former world champions Jorge Linares and Chris Algieri will see action.