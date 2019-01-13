In an upset, super lightweight Jaider Parra (33-2-1, 21 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten Fabian “TNT” Maidana (16-1, 12 KOs) on Saturday night at the Polideportivo Islas Malvinas in Mar del Plata, Argentina. Scores were 98.5-94, 98-94.5 and 97.5-95.5. Fabian Maidana is the younger brother of former champ Marcos Maidana, who was making his debut as a promoter with this event.

In another upset on the same card, super lightweight journeyman Jonathan Jose Eniz (23-11-1, 9 KOs) took a ten round unanimous decision against Cesar Rene Cuenca (48-3, 2 KOs). Scores were 97.5-94, 98-94, 98-94.5. The feather-fisted Cuenca, who was once 48-0, has now lost three straight.