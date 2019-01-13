By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBC #3 heavyweight Tyson Fury is confident he would defeat WBA, WBO, IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. Fury said to BT Sport. ”I’ve already beaten Wilder so that’s one down and I’ll do the same to Joshua if given the chance. But I don’t think it’s going to happen, sorry to disappoint the sports fans. Joshua, even with two hammers in each hand, could never beat Tyson Fury – and they know it. They know that. They’re not silly.

“It’s a business, as well, so they’re not going to take the fight, simple as. They may say they’re going to take the fight, they might talk about it, but then they’ll fight somebody else like they keep doing. But that fight ain’t going to happen. I’m not holding my breath at all.”