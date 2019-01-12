In a clash of unbeaten lightweights, rising star Devin Haney (21-0, 13 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over Xolisani Ndongeni (25-1, 13 KOs) on Friday night at StageWorks of Louisiana in Shreveport, Louisiana. Haney dropped Ndongeni with a right hand in round two and dominated the fight. Scores were 100-89, 99-90, 100-89.

In a clash of unbeaten featherweights, Ruben Villa (15-0, 5 KOs) outpointed Ruben Cervera (10-1, 9 KOs) over eight one-sided rounds. Villa simply outboxed and outworked Cervera en route to a 80-72 verdict across the board.

In the first televised bout of 2019, unbeaten heavyweight Frank Sanchez (11-0, 9 KOs) scored a second round KO over former college football player Willie Jake Jr. (8-2-1, 2 KOs). Sanches put Jake down face first with a barrage of glancing blows. Time was 2:59.