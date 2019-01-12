

Just two days before their long-anticipated clash, IBF super middleweight world champion Jose Uzcategui and unbeaten top contender Caleb Plant went face-to-face at the final press conference before they headline on FS1 and FOX Deportes action Sunday from the Microsoft Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles.

Here is what they had to say Friday from the Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites in Los Angeles.

Jose Uzcategui

“I’m looking forward to this fight a lot and I’m really excited for Sunday. I can’t wait to show off my talent against a great fighter like Caleb Plant. You can say whatever you want outside of the ring, but we still have to get inside of the ring, and that’s when I do my best talking.



“My motivation is my family. I get up every morning to train and I’m away from my family, which is difficult. But on Sunday I can show that all the hard work paid off and I am the best.

“This is a big fight for me to continue to prove that I’m the best super middleweight in the world. I want all the other champions, but I know that I have a tough fighter to get through first. Caleb Plant will be a good test on my way to what I want to accomplish.

“I’m going to give a great fight for all of my fans in Mexico and the U.S. and everyone watching. They’re going to have a great show on Sunday night.”

Caleb Plant

“For those who know me and know my story, they know I’ve been through things that break people. I’ve taken many defeats throughout my life, but never once have I been defeated. I always come out the other side. Sunday, January 13, I’m going to come out the other side with that belt.



“Everyone considers Uzcategui the bogeyman of the division, but I’m ready for him. I hope he’s ready. I’m going to take his belt and his spot in the division.

“This is a lifelong dream of mine. Fighting for the world title means everything, but it’s also just the first step. We’ve been in the studio cooking up something hot and the drop date is January 13.

“I think with our styles, this has the makings of a great, memorable fight. Everyone knows I have the skills and speed to hear ‘and the new’ on Sunday night.

“We were supposed to fight in August. I broke my hand in July and we had to move it back, but this fight has been set since June. Even when he fought in September and he said he had a down performance because he was ‘trying to trick’ someone into fighting him, I was waiting for this fight and I hope he’s not taking me as an easy task. Because he has another thing coming.”