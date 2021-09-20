El peso pesado # 1 de la OMB, Oleksander Usyk, y su equipo llegaron hoy al aeropuerto de Londres antes del desafío del título mundial del sábado contra el campeón de la AMB, la FIB y la OMB, Anthony Joshua, el sábado por la noche en Londres.
