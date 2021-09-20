Usyk llega a Londres para su combate con Joshua El peso pesado # 1 de la OMB, Oleksander Usyk, y su equipo llegaron hoy al aeropuerto de Londres antes del desafío del título mundial del sábado contra el campeón de la AMB, la FIB y la OMB, Anthony Joshua, el sábado por la noche en Londres. Caleb Plant: soy la nueva cara del boxeo Canelo-Plant en PPV por Showtime

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

