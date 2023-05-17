May 16, 2023
Usyk-Dubois to go to purse bid

The World Boxing Association (WBA) ordered a purse bid between heavyweight super champion Oleksandr Usyk and his mandatory challenger Daniel Dubois, which will take place on May 25 in Houston, Texas. The minimum bid to obtain the rights to the fight will be $1,000,000.00 and the split will be 75% for Usyk and 25% for Dubois.

The bout is part of the WBA’s World Championship Reduction Plan and pits the super champion against the regular champion to define a single monarch in the category.

