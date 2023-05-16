Undisputed lightweight king Devin “The Dream” Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) and former three-division world champion Vasiliy “Loma” Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KOs) made their grand arrivals today in Las Vegas ahead of their PPV showdown this Saturday, May 20, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
Devin Haney: “I’m going to put on a dominant victory. I’m going to go in there and impose my will on Loma and show the world how great Devin Haney really is, how versatile, how strong, how young, and how experienced I am in that ring.”
Vasiliy Lomachenko: “I believe that when you say something, you need to prove it. I have a lot of experience in boxing, and anything can happen during a fight. I just think about what I need to do during a fight. And my goal is to become the undisputed champion of the world.”
Maybe undisputed at 130. And he (Loma) may make 128 lbs catchweight for a super fight with a lower weight guy. If he gets close on Haney, and punches through attempted clinches by Haney, may be closer than people think it can be.
I want Loma because I so fondly remember his special streak of simply destroying everyone in his path. He took down Walters and Rigondeaux with ease, when they were considerably high ranked on the P4P list. Making that caliber of opponent look silly really awed me.
Haney is also special.I guess I am just more used to his style of boxing so I’m not as psyched about it. 3 years ago give me Loma. For Saturday, though. I will say Haney (oh the pain to type that). 116-112 or somewhere in there. Maybe 115-113. Shakur beats both of them, though, at this point—I feel.
No dominance, I’m afraid. Any honest boxing authority is not going to say dominance by either man here. It’s just not realistic.
It’s a good time to be a fan.
Loma is at least 3 years past his best but he’s still a formidable fighter. It’s just that the clinching style of Haney coupled with the Ukrainians bad shoulder is a bad matchup, but in Haney’s favor. Loma is still a better pound for pound fighter than Haney, but his body is just too worn down and he’s too small to be favored to win this fight. With that being said, he has already accomplished more than Haney ever will in this sport.