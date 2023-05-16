Undisputed lightweight king Devin “The Dream” Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) and former three-division world champion Vasiliy “Loma” Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KOs) made their grand arrivals today in Las Vegas ahead of their PPV showdown this Saturday, May 20, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Devin Haney: “I’m going to put on a dominant victory. I’m going to go in there and impose my will on Loma and show the world how great Devin Haney really is, how versatile, how strong, how young, and how experienced I am in that ring.”

Vasiliy Lomachenko: “I believe that when you say something, you need to prove it. I have a lot of experience in boxing, and anything can happen during a fight. I just think about what I need to do during a fight. And my goal is to become the undisputed champion of the world.”