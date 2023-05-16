Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron faced off for the first time at the 3 Arena, Dublin ahead of their upcoming undisputed women’s super lightweight world title fight on Saturday night on DAZN.
You have these two fighting and Haney – Loma on the same day. I wonder has there ever been another day in history when three current undisputed world champions fought; surely this has to be a first.
Ok, I always thought Cameron was a black woman so I stand corrected. How come Taylor looks like the bigger woman in this photo? Isn’t she the one moving up?