Super featherweight Mark Uranov (18-2-1, 10 KOs) scored a seventh round KO over previously unbeaten Akzhol Sulaimanbek (15-1, 8 KOs) to capture the WBA gold title on Saturday at the RCC Boxing Academy in Ekaterinburg, Russia. The fight, which was supposed to be even on paper, turned out to be a dominant performance for Uranov, whose nickname is “El Canelo.” The end came with a left hook that put Sulaimanbek on the deck for the 10 count.
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
