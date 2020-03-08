Super featherweight Mark Uranov (18-2-1, 10 KOs) scored a seventh round KO over previously unbeaten Akzhol Sulaimanbek (15-1, 8 KOs) to capture the WBA gold title on Saturday at the RCC Boxing Academy in Ekaterinburg, Russia. The fight, which was supposed to be even on paper, turned out to be a dominant performance for Uranov, whose nickname is “El Canelo.” The end came with a left hook that put Sulaimanbek on the deck for the 10 count.