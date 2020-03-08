By Przemek Garczarczyk
Previously unbeaten heavyweight Adam Kownacki left the ring immediately after suffering his first career loss against Robert Helenius on Saturday night in Brooklyn. There was no press conference, however, there was a brief impromptu media scrum where Kownacki answered questions in both English and Polish.
–
Kownacki’s lack of proper defense costed him this fight. He got way too relaxed and confident on the inside once he saw Helenius was wearing down. Helenius’ balance and body mechanics were a mess thru the whole fight, but he managed to land the one catalyst power shot that set in his favor. I cant believe Helenius’ corner allowed him to hang his arms off the ropes during the 60 second breaks.
I was always taught that was a no-no as it does not rest the arms, but takes more energy holding them up. In addition, holding them on the ropes keeps more lactic acid filling the muscles for cramping.
Props to both men for a messy, but action-filled match-up. I hope all you guys remembered to turn your clocks ahead one hour.
Mr. Kownacki began to believe he has ‘arrived.’
Both fighters were very green and both corners showed they are greener. The good in all of this is Mr. Helenius made good on his trip. Awesome !!! Young fighters stop chasing acronym belts and hype, but master boxing science. Search for team members that can add to your psychology, breathing patterns, delivery and comprehension on a regular basis. Forget the loyalty to stagnant team members. That ‘loyalty’ won’t help you in the least in-ring. Forewarn lack of progress, communicate your growth. Grow together ! Mr. Kownacki lacked all of these and they hyped him into this loss, more so. Sad for him, but may he learn. ©️ Coach Hilario 2020
Hilario, good points to bring up. Your comment on the “greener” fighters and corners are ever so true. Thank you and have a wonderful day.
Likewise Sir ! HalleluYAH To The Christ.
Did I read that correctly, you called Helenius and Henry Tillman green?? Wtf?
Yes you did. Because a person is an Olympian and or a pro at said subject that doesn’t mean they can teach. That isn’t my opinion. That is God’s wisdom and The Power Of The Holy Spirit. Way before you and I and thereafter. In addition to mastery of subject matter; teaching must be accompanied by consistent communication, listening, discerning, a brain-trust to complement various pugilistic angular growth, tolerance, empathy, integrity, ability to offer boxing‘s infinite science syllabi, comprehension of subject matter to the totality of deliverance to the individual needs and temperaments thereof,etc. The Boxiana educator who speaks, writes, demonstrates and supervises these are knowledgeable. ©️ Coach Hilario 2020
You lost me once you started talking about god and the Holy Spirit. I’m of European descent, I reject Christianity as it is NOT the religion of my people. Let’s keep it boxing related and leave religion and politics out of it. Anyways, you claim to be a coach? Let’s see a list of the fighters you have trained or even your amateur/pro experience. I can only assume it’s much more decorated thank Tillman’s resume.
I don’t normally reply to ignorance and competition, but here goes. The key factors are I’m not ‘religious.’ Those are Spiritual facts you need to address in your free time to God ASAP. 2nd, where are Mr. Tillman’s public and transparent plans to navigate boxing towards Ivy League inside a realistic, active and educational business methodology. Or any ‘trainer’ for that matter. 3rd, I do teach Boxiana, but will never ‘try to prove’ myself to people whom aren’t respectful and are merely ‘talking’ their way through life and or reply emotionally. Discernment is rare. Value is hardly appreciated. And intent goes undetected. Those are what I am offering boxing. What are your roles to improve boxing?
Come on man… Nobody would have time to digest that between rounds. Gave me a hernia. And copyrighting every post… really?
Get in shape and learn some defense. He should Not come to a fight looking like the Stay puff marshmallow man
“Getting in shape” isn’t/wasn’t the problem. The problem is that he’s walked forward through everyone that has been put in front of him and the first time he gets buzzed he has absolutely no idea how to deal with it, he kept coming forward and tried to punch his way out of it.
Anyone with a decent jab and discipline wouldn’t have many issues with Kownacki.
Both were problems
Yeah 33, Kownacki got used to go in there like a little Sherman tank firing away, and before Helenius, the style and strategy worked well for him. Seems that it won’t work well anymore and serious adjustments should be made in order to have some chances to succeed
Kownacki is a very game fighter who relies way too much on his ability to take a punch. The problem especially In the heavyweight division is one good shot and it’s all over look at what Kownacki did to Gerald Washington then look at what Washington did to Helenius and yet Kownacki loses to Helenius? Styles make fights but in this case it was the power punch that landed at the right time that changed everything. Bottom line is anything can happen at any given time with these guys.
Well, most of the interview is in Polish, but clearly he is gracious in defeat and seems he is not putting any excuse, just that he wanted to continue. But in case he needs a valid excuse for his defeat, he should consult to Bomb Squad agency.
Mike, Wilder may have lost and sound goofy on his excuses, but I find it odd the man made it for years undefeated, made a crap load of money, and gained a few belts to show his grandchildren someday. Speaks volumes about the sport when a one-dimensional fighter makes it that far before he even has to use an excuse for a loss. Actually, I would take a butt-whippin’ in front of millions of viewers and make a poor excuse to rake in a good financial investment so I can sleep more than work long hours in a regular job. LOL, you know where I am going with this…..LOL……Having fun with the comment…
Scooby, IMO Wilder still have couple more very lucrative fights. Even losing again to Fury, if he can rack up couple wins against low tier opposition aftet, a fight against Joshua still worthy to watch and promoters won’t hesitate to stage it. Nowadays, even though there is some talent in the HW division, all is turning around three fighters. Maybe tomorrow will have more stars in this division.
Mike, I agree. I think Wilder still can bounce back to some extent even if he takes an alternate path as you have described. Thank you for the response and have a wonderful day.
I still see Wilder regrouping, improving on a few things, but coming in much more determined and focused than in the 2nd fight with Fury. That couple with Fury getting a bit softer between fights, and I see a TKO victory for Wilder in the 3rd fight. All wilder has to do, is not allow Fury to constantly come straight at him, gain a reasonable defensive strategy, blocking incoming punches with his gloves up, and allow him a full 12 rounds to land that big bomb of his. And when he does land it, close the show in grand fashion!
well fury said hes only basketball player with a good overright hand….who he beats that many years….30 tomato canss and stiverne and ortiz.
I did not think Kownacki looked sharp even when he was winning. He looked too heavy and a little lethargic compared to how he looked in other fights. He may have overlooked Helenius too, but he was once one of the top contenders who had the range and power to be a problem–so why? Henry Tillman in his corner though–now that was funny.
Guy shows heart out there and showed heart to not hide behind anything in defeat.
you know, I like adam for his gritty come forward style and his heavy hands but it was only a matter of time he would have to step up to a boxer and hard right hand puncher and he found it in helenios, and ironically not the hardest puncher in the top 10
Although it’s always been said that having a powerful physique does not always translate to being a better boxer, recent loses from Andy Ruiz and now Adam Kownacki still prove that overweight fighters who do not do enough in Cardio ( running ) are their own worst energy . I understand that while Kownacki may have just been caught flush and didn’t get KO’d due to stamina issues, I do hope he’ll rethink his training regimen from this day forward.
Little buddy was fat and didnt train. He was slow as phuck!! Weak. Helenius rocked his ass!! Bad move by the pole. Very dumb. He shoulda been at least 25 lbs lighter.
Kownacki has class. He could have chosen the Wilder way and come up with preposterous excuses but he chose the A Joshua classy way which is the correct way of going about it. Kudos to this man.