February 3, 2023
Undercard Results from Phoenix

Unbeaten junior lightweight Andres “Savage” Cortes (19-0, 10 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over Luis Melendez (17-3, 13 KOs). Cortes overcame a bad cut over his left eye for the last five rounds to win by scores of 100-90 3x.

Undefeated middleweight prospect Nico Ali Walsh (8-0, 5 KOs), grandson of Muhammad Ali, outscored Eduardo Ayala (9-3-1, 3 KOs) in a six-rounder. Walsh dropped Ayala in round two and dominated the fight after that. Scores were 60-53, 59-54, 59-54.

Unbeaten 2016 Olympian junior welterweight Lindolfo Delgado (17-0, 13 KOs) won an eight round unanimous decision over Clarence Booth (21-7, 13 KOs). Delgado dropped Booth in the final round to punctuate an 80-71, 79-72, 79-72 win.

In a four-round lightweight clash, Emiliano “El General” Vargas (2-0, 2 KOs), son of former junior middleweight champion Fernando Vargas, outpointed southpaw Francisco Duque (1-1) by scores of 40-36 3x.

