Weights from Nicaragua Bryan Jimenez 133.8 vs. Eusebio Ojedo 132.4

Aaron Juarez 123..8 vs. Moises Garcia 125

Jerry Simons 131 vs. Carlos Castillo 130.4

Jordan Orozco 115.8 vs. William Cerrato 115.6

Roxana Mendoza 120 vs. Marcela Sanchez 119.6

Emmanuel Huembes 137.8 vs. Josue Mendez 139

Yilmer Gonzales 114.9 vs. Edwin Vallejos 115

Alex Vallecillo 122 vs. Daniel Pastrana 121.5

Ramon Palacio 112.9 vs. Erick Morales 112.8 Venue: Nuevo Gimnasio Nicarao Managua, Nicaragua

Venue: Nuevo Gimnasio Nicarao Managua, Nicaragua

Promoter: Gemelo Promotions (Feliz Alvarado) in association with Wram Boxing (William Ramirez)

