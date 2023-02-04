WBO featherweight champion Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete (37-1, 31 KOs) got all he could handle from 14:1 underdog Liam Wilson (11-2, 7 KOs), but scored an exciting ninth round TKO to claim the vacant WBO junior lightweight title formerly held by Shakur Stevenson on Friday night at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Wilson knocked down Navarrete in round four and Navarrete got up reeling but survived the round. In round six, Wilson rocked Navarrete again, but it was his last hurrah. Navarrete came back with quick combinations in rounds seven and eight to keep Wilson on the defense. Navarrete finally dropped Wilson in round nine and got a referee’s stoppage with his brutal follow-up barrage. Time was 1:57.

Navarrete is now a three-division world champion. Next up is likely a showdown between Navarrete and former champion Oscar Valdez.

At the time of the stoppage, all three judges had Navarrete ahead (76-75 and 77-74 2x).

“I’m made of a lot of work, strength, lots of heart, and the Mexican spirit that never lets me down,” Navarrete said. “Liam is a warrior. He was able to land a shot that stunned me a lot. Obviously, we tried to take things calmly. Fortunately, we were able to recover our calmness. We went out to recover a bit. We returned to 100%. And we began to engage.

“The satisfaction of winning like this is enormous. I think that I needed this test in order to be able to say my career is more complete. Now that I know that I can hit the canvas and get back up and keep fighting, I’m more than happy because I know that I can continue forward.”

* * *

“Tonight, I came up a bit short, and I’m disappointed,” Wilson said. “But I knocked him down in the fourth round, and I felt that the count was a bit long. We’ll have to review it and see what people think. He’s a true champion, though. I thought I won the fight in that sense because I think it was about a 20-second count. I’ll review it and see what happens there.

“I want to come back. I’m a true champion. This is my 12th fight, but no excuses. I love to fight, and I love challenges. I’d fight any other champion any day of the week. He’s a tough champion. With all due respect to him, he’s very awkward. But this is boxing, and stuff happens. All credit to him. I hope he goes on to do great things. I’ll be back. Make no mistake about it.”