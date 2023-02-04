WBO featherweight champion Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete (37-1, 31 KOs) got all he could handle from 14:1 underdog Liam Wilson (11-2, 7 KOs), but scored an exciting ninth round TKO to claim the vacant WBO junior lightweight title formerly held by Shakur Stevenson on Friday night at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Wilson knocked down Navarrete in round four and Navarrete got up reeling but survived the round. In round six, Wilson rocked Navarrete again, but it was his last hurrah. Navarrete came back with quick combinations in rounds seven and eight to keep Wilson on the defense. Navarrete finally dropped Wilson in round nine and got a referee’s stoppage with his brutal follow-up barrage. Time was 1:57.
Navarrete is now a three-division world champion. Next up is likely a showdown between Navarrete and former champion Oscar Valdez.
At the time of the stoppage, all three judges had Navarrete ahead (76-75 and 77-74 2x).
“I’m made of a lot of work, strength, lots of heart, and the Mexican spirit that never lets me down,” Navarrete said. “Liam is a warrior. He was able to land a shot that stunned me a lot. Obviously, we tried to take things calmly. Fortunately, we were able to recover our calmness. We went out to recover a bit. We returned to 100%. And we began to engage.
“The satisfaction of winning like this is enormous. I think that I needed this test in order to be able to say my career is more complete. Now that I know that I can hit the canvas and get back up and keep fighting, I’m more than happy because I know that I can continue forward.”
* * *
“Tonight, I came up a bit short, and I’m disappointed,” Wilson said. “But I knocked him down in the fourth round, and I felt that the count was a bit long. We’ll have to review it and see what people think. He’s a true champion, though. I thought I won the fight in that sense because I think it was about a 20-second count. I’ll review it and see what happens there.
“I want to come back. I’m a true champion. This is my 12th fight, but no excuses. I love to fight, and I love challenges. I’d fight any other champion any day of the week. He’s a tough champion. With all due respect to him, he’s very awkward. But this is boxing, and stuff happens. All credit to him. I hope he goes on to do great things. I’ll be back. Make no mistake about it.”
Liam screwed up big time. Instead of spinning out, he went straight back every time. If he had spun some he could have matadored a win easy from bull rush Navarette..
Liam got cheated the referee gave navarrete a huge break and time it should had been over in the fourth round
For sure and he spit his mouth piece out too.
That was fun! Navarrete wasn’t in great shape (if Valdez is next, he will have to be in much better condition), but he started to come on late, like he usually does. Wilson did not win, but he showed he was MUCH better than most of us thought and he should go back to Australia proud of himself.
Great fight, but Bradley is such a crap commentator, it’s embarrassing.
What an incredibly exciting fight! Props to both warriors for giving it there all.
I think a healthy Valdez wins that fight but we will never know….Navarre looked a step slower tonight….he is my favorite fighter to watch and I was a bit concerned…he always starts slow but he just seemed…off? All credit to the Aussie…he fought his tail off and gave Emanuel all he wanted and could have won that fight….very entertaining….
NUTS AND GUTS!!!!That was absolutely fun to watch….. excellent display of will from both fighters…that is what boxing is about… definitely want to see that again but know that Valdez is up next…Valdez better be prepared…glad to see both fighters give everything…leaving it all in the ring …showing boxing professional at the highest level…even the referee did an outstanding job…allowed the fighters to continuously engage …all while giving each an opportunity to rally but most importantly being safe and stopping it at the right time….of all things an excellent fight on ESPN..Congrats all around…
Spelling error…should say “Navarrete”
Very good fight. Need to run that one back. I see a valdez fight like all the other navarette fights. Too big for valdez and just bully him. Wilson has no reason to hang his head.
Fuck me ,how the on earth does that referee live with himself? Eternity to fix a mouthguard,long count. Not to mention dodgy weigh in. Plain cheating in my view and I sincerely hope that this will be investigated!
What a disgrace for boxing!!
Couldn’t agree more. Yet post above, Sean, congratulating the ref on a good fight. I thought it was a blatant long count. I must have been watching a different fight.
Just goes to show what you can accomplish with all the Top Rank boys on your side: Navarrete was given a what? 30 second count as the ref made sure the round was winding down.
Garbage ass ref cheating and the commentators r so biased.
When a fighter spits his mouthpiece out after a knockdown it should be an immediate point deduction if they spit it out post knockdown. No need to go through the theatrics. It’s a fight. Why worry about cleaning it off? The guys are throwing punches round after round, but you are worried about debris? Sometimes I get miffed by the lack of logic in boxing
Wilson had a tremendous opportunity but he couldn’t capitalize on it. I thought he should have bullied Navarrete and backed him up to the ropes often. He waited a little too long in each round and his punch output was subpar as the fight went on. The ref really helped Navarrete by giving him a lot of time to recuperate after the knockdown. Without that help, Wilson may have been able to finish the fight with a knockout. Navarrete was really hurt and his legs were not behaving correctly.
I believe Navarrete will find the 130 pounders a lot harder to handle than the featherweights he’s been facing. Some of them hit hard and can match him in size and strength. He also makes a lot of mistakes that the top fighters can capitalize on.
One thing we can say about Navarrete. He is never in a dull fight and his engine revs harder as the fight goes on. If you don’t get him early, it will be a long night for you. I really look forward to the Valdez fight. Valdez is limited but he has risen to the occasion, so he may finally be the one to tame the unorthodox slugger.
Where the money flows… What a f n shit show of a result!
Ref saved Navarette and Top Rank by giving the longest time to recover from a knockdown I have seen in years. Absolutely disgraceful and blatant CHEATING to allow him to survive that 4th round.