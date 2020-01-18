By John DiSanto at ringside

In an all-Philly junior middleweight bout scheduled for 8 rounds, Paul Kroll, 7-0, 6 KOs, stopped Marcel Rivers, 7-3, 4 KOs, at 49 seconds of round four. Kroll dropped Rivers with a right in the third, but could not finish him in that round. However, Kroll continued to dish out the punishment in the fourth, knocking Rivers down twice more. Finally, when Kroll, a 2016 Olympian, staggered Rivers with a body shot that nearly put him down again, referee Benjy Esteves jumped in to stop the fight. This was the third straight defeat for the once-promising Rivers.

Patterson, NJ heavyweight Norman Neely made it five straight knockouts with a quickie over journeyman Karry Knight, 4-23-1, 1 KO, of Birmingham, GA. Neely, 5-0, 5 KOs, jumped right out and took control. Then just past the one minute mark, Neely trapped Knight in a neutral corner and landed an extended flurry that put him down. Knight remained on all fours and made no effort to rise as Eric Dali counted him out. The time was 1:21 of round one.

In the opening bout at the Liacouras Center in North Philadelphia, local bantamweight Miguel Angel Roman Jr. made a successful pro debut with a 4-round unanimous decision over Antonio Lucaine, 0-3, of Mt. Vernon, NY. Roman, 1-0, scored a knockdown with a left hook in round three, but Lucaine survived and even won the final round on two of the official scorecards. Roman won the bout by scores of 40-35 and 39-36 twice. The referee was Shawn Clark.