Unbeaten heavyweight prospect Peter Kadiru (7-0, 3 KOs ) of Germany excited the hometown fans with a thrilling sixth round TKO over Czech Tomas Salek (11-2, 9 KOs ). It was a well matched fight as Kadiru displayed his skills and hand speed but Salek kept coming landing his share of power shots early. Kadiru turned it up in the beginning of round six with a barrage of punches including a pinpoint uppercut that put the ironed-chinned Salek down. Salek beat the count and was actually even firing back. Another uppercut put Salek down again and the referee had seen enough and waved the bout off. Salek’s cornerman appeared ready to throw in the towel in case the referee did not stop it as Salek actually beat the count. He had been taking a lot of flush punches in round six. Kadiru won the vacant World Boxing Council Youth heavyweight title.

Unbeaten German cruiserweight Roman Fress (10-0, 5 KOs) won a hard-earned ten round unanimous decision over the very game Matteo Rondena (9-5, 7 KOs) of Italy in a bout for the German (BDB) International title. Scores were 99-92, 96-94, 98-93.