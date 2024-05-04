By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

Phoenix’s super welterweight Jesus Ramos (21-1, 17 KO’s) returned to the ring with a late stoppage of Venezuela’s Johan Gonzalez (34-3, 33 KO’s). It was a tough battle for Ramos as he suffered a cut on the right eye from an accidental head-butt. Gonzalez kept coming and applied pressure late in the fight. However a left by Ramos dropped Gonzalez late in the fight as he was up but Ramos finished him dropping him a second time as the referee waved it at 2:56 of the ninth.

Super welterweight Vito Mielnicki (18-1, 12 KO’s) of New Jersey defeated Ronald Cruz (19-4-1, 12 KO’s) of Los Angeles over ten rounds. Mielnicki dropped Cruz with a left hook in the third. Cruz was down once again in the fourth. Cruz displayed toughness bouncing off the canvas and hanging in. It was all Mielnicki the second half of the fight as he worked his way to the decision. 99-89, 98-90, and 96-92.

Undefeated Mexican super bantamweight Alan Picasso (28-0-1, 16 KO’s) of Mexico City remained unbeaten as he scored a fifth round stoppage over Damien Vasquez (17-4-1, 10 KO’s) of Las Vegas. Timenof the stoppage was 2:11. Picasso is rated WBC #2 in the 122lb division.

Undefeated Cuban super middleweight William Scull (22-0, 9 KO’s) won a clear unanimous decision over Sean Hemphill (16-2, 10 KO’s) of New Orleans. Scull scored a knockdown in rout to the decision win. Judges scores were 79-72, 78-73, and 76-75. Scull is the IBF #1 super middleweight and mandatory challenger for a shot at the title.

Light heavyweight Lawrence King (16-1, 13 KOs) rolled over Anthony Holloway (7-5-3, 6 KOs) in a six rounder. Scores were 59-55 3x.

Mexican lightweight Adrian Torres (9-0, 6 KO’s) won a unanimous decision over Arsen Poghosyan (3-2-1, 2 KO’s). Torres dominated as all three judges scored the bout 60-54.

In the opening bout from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Lightweight prospects Julian Bridges (5-0, 2 KO’s) of Antioch, California and San Diego’s Jabin Chollet (9-1, 7 KO’s) squared off. It was Bridges that boxed his way to a unanimous decision victory. All three judges scored the bout 59-55.