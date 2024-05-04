May 4, 2024
Tank-Ghost, Benavidez-Gvozdyk kickoff presser

Taking advantage of having all the boxing press corps in town to cover the Canelo-Munguia fight, Gervonta “Tank” Davis, Frank “The Ghost” Martin, David “El Monstruo” Benavidez and Oleksandr “The Nail” Gvozdyk held a press conference in Las Vegas on Saturday to officially announce their upcoming pay-per-view event on Prime Video taking place June 15 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (More to come)

