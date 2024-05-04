Taking advantage of having all the boxing press corps in town to cover the Canelo-Munguia fight, Gervonta “Tank” Davis, Frank “The Ghost” Martin, David “El Monstruo” Benavidez and Oleksandr “The Nail” Gvozdyk held a press conference in Las Vegas on Saturday to officially announce their upcoming pay-per-view event on Prime Video taking place June 15 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (More to come)
I’m so tired of Tank’s thug behaviour. Time to grow up!
That boy may be a thug but he’s a good boxer.
No one can deny this. But surely being a good fighter does not entitle you to such consistently poor behaviour. Many sports expect their top players to respect the sport and behave accordingly.