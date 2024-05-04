By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

A big press conference of the forthcoming quadruple world title promotion featuring the undisputed world super bantamweight title bout between “Monster” Naoya Inoue and “Pantera” Luis Nery took place on Saturday in Yokohama, Japan.

The headliner was Top Rank CEO Bob Arum, who emphasized the bigness and importance of this event, saying “Historically this is the most important boxing event for Japanese fans. International superstar Naoya Inoue will put all his belts on the line against Mexican challenger Luis Nery at the Tokyo Dome. This is a very international attraction that all boxing fans over the world are greatly anticipating.”

Undisputed world 122-pound champion Inoue said, “I’m mentally and physical fit for the tremendous event of my life. I’ll show my best and knock out Luis Nery.”

Challenger Luis Nery said, “I have perfectly prepared for this big event. I am already under the limit. I will also demonstrate my power and knock out Inoue.”

WBO bantam champion Jason Moloney confidently said, “I have done an amazing preparation. I’ll be victorious in a spectacular fashion.”

Challenger Yoshiki Takei replied, “I’m in a very good condition, and hope to show my best and win the world belt.”

WBA bantam champ Takuma Inoue said, “I’m in a perfect condition. I’ll demonstrate my real power and defend my belt very impressively.”

Challenger WBA#1 Sho Ishida said, “I have prepared perfectly for this title shot. I will acquire this belt in front of me and bring it back.”

WBA flyweight champ Seigo Yuri Akui confidently said, “This is our rematch. Last time I could knock him out. But I believe Kuwahara strongly wishes to avenge his previous defeat. This time I have done my very best training of my life.”

Challenger Taku Kuwahara said, “I have made my very best condition, and will wrest his world belt without fail.”

This gigantic event that will draw some 50,000 customers will be promoted by Ohashi Promotions in association with Top Rank and Teiken Promotions.

