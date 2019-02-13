Boxing returns to Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort in Chester, West Virginia this Saturday (February 16) for the 6th annual Cupid’s Knockout. Presented in association with Made Men Promotions, this Valentine’s Day weekend event is always an entertaining night. The 2019 edition is headlined by undefeated Pittsburgh super featherweight Matt “Sweet Child” Conway (15-0, 6 KOs) taking on Jose Antonio Martinez (11-16, 6 KOs). In the co-feature, unbeaten welterweight Dusty Hernandez Harrison (30-0-1, 16 KOs) faces Ulysses Jiminez (23-23-1, 15 KOs). Both bouts are eight-rounders. Ten fights scheduled in all.