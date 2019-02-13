WBC light heavyweight champion Oleksandr “The Nail” Gvozdyk (16-0, 13 KOs) will make the first defense of his world title against Doudou Ngumbu (38-8, 14 KOs) on March 30 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. In the 10-round co-feature, Gvozdyk’s stablemate, top welterweight contender Egidijus “Mean Machine” Kavaliauskas (21-0, 17 KOs), will take on Philly native Ray Robinson (24-3, 12 KOs).

Gvozdyk-Ngumbu and Kavaliauskas-Robinson will air live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. The undercard, including the IBF welterweight title eliminator between Kudratillo “The Punisher” Abdukakhorov (15-0, 9 KOs) and Keita Obara (20-3-1, 18 KOs) and an appearance by Philadelphia-born heavyweight prospect Sonny Conto (1-0, 1 KO), will stream live on ESPN+.