By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

WBO #1 light- middleweight Dennis Hogan will next challenge WBO light middleweight champion Jamie Munguia and Brisbane-based promoter Paul Keegan is negotiating with Golden Boy Promotions to have the fight staged in Australia.

“We have started negotiations with Golden Boy as of this week,” said Keegan. “We are hoping to be able to negotiate a deal to lock in the fight before the deadline which is March 2nd when purse bids are due.

“As of now we are miles apart in the negotiations of the fights but I’m confident ourselves and Golden Boy will reach common ground. In the case that we don’t, we have been working on two possible locations for Australia to host it, Brisbane and the Gold Coast. Both have the weather and infrastructure to host a big, big event.

“We are meeting a couple of those venues tomorrow and hope to lock in meeting with local governments to see how we can all work together.”