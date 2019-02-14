By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

WBA #3,WBC #4, IBF #7,WBO #11 super flyweight Andrew Moloney (18-0, 11 KOs) is confident of victory when he clashes with WBA #2 Miguel Gonzalez (29-1, 6 KOs) on March 22 at in San Fransico de Mostazal’s Gran Arena Monticello, Chile for the WBA mandatory position. Moloney talked to Fightnews.com®.



“Training has been going well with my trainer Angelo Hyder,” said Moloney. “Angelo has trained some of Australia’s top talent for years and years, so to learn of Angelo and train alongside the likes of my brother Jason, Billel Dib and Bruno Vifuaviwili is improving me as a fighter every day.

“Gonzelez is a good fighter. He’s 29-1 for a reason. He has a great record and his team have a lot of belief in him.

“This fight is really what world title eliminators are about. Two fighters at the top of their game battling it out to see who is number one. Gonzelez is a world level fighter, but I am out to prove I am an elite level fighter on March 22.

“I want to be World Champion that is the ultimate goal.

“Fighting someone like Roman Gonzalez in AAMI Park in Melbourne would be a dream, but my focus is Miguel Gonzalez right now, then onto a big world title clash in 2019.”