It’s official. Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (22-0, 21 KOs) will defend his WBA Super, IBF, and WBO world titles against Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller (23-0-1, 20 KOs) in his long-awaited U.S. debut at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York on June 1, live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and DAZN in the U.S.

Anthony Joshua: “The time has come to head across the Atlantic and defend my heavyweight titles in the USA. I am looking forward to taking on another challenge with a good boxer and a brilliant talker, it will be an exciting fight, I will leave nothing to chance and plan on dismantling Miller in style to make my mark.”

Jarrell Miller: “AJ is making a huge mistake coming over here to fight me in my own backyard. He wants to announce himself on the American stage but all he’s doing is delivering me those belts by hand. Its dog eat dog in the ring and this dog has got a bigger bite, he’ll be leaving New York empty-handed. This is the fight that I’ve been chasing all my life and on June 1 I’m going to achieve the thing I was born to do and win the heavyweight championship of the world. That punk AJ is standing in the way of my dreams and on June 1 he’s getting run the hell over!”