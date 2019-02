By Przemek Garczarczyk

Longtime light heavyweight and cruiserweight contender Andrzej Fonfara (30-5, 18 KOs), currently ranked #6 by the WBO, has decided to walk away from boxing. “I’m fine physically, but I don’t have my usual desire to give boxing the 100 percent it deserves. I want to thank all who helped me through this crazy, great ride,” said Fonfara.