Undefeated middleweight world champions Claressa Shields and Christina Hammer will meet on Saturday, April 13 live on Showtime to crown the women’s undisputed world middleweight champion. The fight will take place at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. The 23-year-old Shields (8-0, 2 KOs) holds the IBF, WBA and WBC 160-pound titles. The 28-year-old Hammer (24-0, 11 KOs) owns the WBO belt and is the WBC Champion in Recess.

Shields-Hammer was originally scheduled for November 2018, was postponed due to a now-resolved medical issue suffered by Hammer.