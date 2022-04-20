Unbeaten junior welterweight Nestor Bravo (20-0, 14 KOs) has signed a co-promotional agreement with American Dream Presents, Boxlab Promotions and GH3 Promotions. Bravo returns to the ring Saturday, May 21 and will face former two-time world title challenger Fernando David Saucedo,(63-9-3, 10 KOs) in an eight-rounder. Bravo-Saucedo will be televised as part of Entrobox Fight Series on Bally Sports Network from the Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida.

“I feel extremely blessed for this opportunity to fight on the Entrobox Series,” said Bravo, who has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and plans to become a lawyer after his boxing career. “There’s a large Puerto Rican community in the Orlando area that does a great job of supporting the sport. The plan is to keep winning and do so impressively so I can get in the ring with one of the top 140 pound fighters.”