Boxing returns to Las Vegas on May 5, two days before Canelo-Bivol. Reid Boxing will put on a good-looking show at the Sahara Event Center featuring not one, but three matchups with hot prospects putting their undefeated records on the line.

In the main event, super middleweight Lester Martinez (11-0, 10 KOs) will square off against Juan Abraham Villegas (17-0, 13 KOs) in a 10-rounder. Martinez defeated Ricardo Mayorga in his pro debut.

The co-main event will showcase light heavyweights Robin Sirwan Safar (14-0, 10 KOs) and Christian Thomas (11-0, 9 KOs) in an additional battle of undefeated prospects putting their unbeaten records to the test.

The undercard bouts include heavyweights DeAndre Savage (3-0, 3 KOs) and Antonio Zapeda (3-0, 3 KOs) in a scheduled 6-round bout. Again, someone’s “0” must go. Also unbeaten lightweight Able Mendoza (32-0, 25 KOs) meets Ricardo Proano (11-4, 9 KOs) in a 10-rounder.

Tickets priced $20, $25, $35, $50, $75, $100 and $150 (VIP).