DAZN Weights from Fantasy Springs Joel Diaz Jr 134.6 vs. Mercito Gesta 134.8

Jousce Gonzalez 134.4 vs. Jairo Lopez 133.2

Manuel Flores 119.4 vs. Victor Ruiz 119.6

Jan Salvatierra 111.6 vs. Ernie Marquez 110.8

Jorge Chavez 127.8 vs. Jonathan Tejeda 124.8 Venue: Fantasy Springs Casino, Indio, California

Promoter: Golden Boy

TV: DAZN Unbeaten Bravo inks promo deal, returns May 21

