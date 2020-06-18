Frank Warren and Queensberry Promotions today signaled the return of live boxing by announcing three British title fights on BT Sport and probably ESPN+. The first card takes place on July 10 with British and Commonwealth super bantamweight champion Brad Foster defending against James Beech.

Then on dates are to be confirmed shortly, British super featherweight champion Anthony Cacace facing Lyon Woodstock and British and Commonwealth super middleweight champion Lerrone Richards squaring off against Umar Sadiq.

“I am thrilled to inform the fans that the wait for live boxing to return is coming to an end,” said Hallof Fame promoter Warren. “It has been a long haul and a trying time for everyone but we can now see the first flicker of light at the end of the tunnel.

“I am so excited to get going again after a period of unprecedented planning and detail to get to where we are. Unfortunately boxing without fans at the venue is the new, but I am sure temporary, normal and we have made it our business to bring the sport back at the earliest opportunity in line with government guidelines regarding health and safety protocols.

“Our opening show on July 10 is just for starters and we will be looking to go bigger and better as we move along in our summer season that will see us deliver at least five TV shows.

“Across these dates it is our intention to showcase highly competitive fights between hungry young domestic fighters and increase the stakes from show to show. No easy fights, just British boxing as it should be.”

Also on the July 10th card WBO European super welterweight champion Hamzah Sheeraz (10-0), will defend his belt against the (12-1) Scot Paul Kean from Dundee; heavyweight hope David Adeleye from Notting Hill will be hoping for another stoppage victory in his second professional fight and lightweight Mark ‘Da Bomb’ Chamberlain (5-0, 3KOs), will be looking to take a step up in Stratford.

Warren said: “This is just the beginning. It’s going to be a magnificent summer of Great British boxing, so sit back and enjoy every round live on BT Sport.”