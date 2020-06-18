By Ray Wheatley – World of Marketing

Former WBC cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew thinks Anthony Joshua could stop Tyson Fury early when they clash for the unified heavyweight title. Bellew told the Gary Newbon Sports Show, “I think he would jump on Tyson Fury and I think he would catch him pretty quickly. But don’t get me wrong, if that fight was to go past four or five rounds, I think Anthony Joshua would find himself in an awful lot of trouble.

“He has to get rid of someone like Tyson Fury and solve that puzzle and enigma that is Tyson Fury quickly because the more fights go on against him the harder it becomes.”