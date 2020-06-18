June 18, 2020
Boxing News

Bellew: Joshua could stop Fury early

By Ray Wheatley – World of Marketing

Former WBC cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew thinks Anthony Joshua could stop Tyson Fury early when they clash for the unified heavyweight title. Bellew told the Gary Newbon Sports Show, “I think he would jump on Tyson Fury and I think he would catch him pretty quickly. But don’t get me wrong, if that fight was to go past four or five rounds, I think Anthony Joshua would find himself in an awful lot of trouble.

“He has to get rid of someone like Tyson Fury and solve that puzzle and enigma that is Tyson Fury quickly because the more fights go on against him the harder it becomes.”

UK Boxing to return on July 10
WBC Talks: Clean Boxing Program

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
>