LesPierre’s manager tests positive, Flores-Ruiz elevated to ESPN main event
Tonight’s Top Rank on ESPN main event between Jose Pedraza and Mikkel LesPierre has been canceled after LesPierre’s manager, Jose Taveras, tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this morning. The Gabriel Flores Jr.-Josec Ruiz lightweight bout has been elevated to the main event.
LesPierre stated, “My manager, Jose Taveras, tested positive for COVID-19. Due to the rules and regulations set forth by the Nevada State Athletic Commission, I will be unable to fight tonight as scheduled against Jose Pedraza. “I understand the severity of COVID-19 because I have been working on the front lines of helping treat this virus at Mount Sinai Beth Israel—Petrie Division in Manhattan.
“I am devastated. This was my opportunity to showcase my talent to the world, but everything happens for a reason. This is just another roadblock in my story.
“I apologize to Jose and his team for any inconvenience this caused. He is a great boxer, and I hope we can reschedule the fight as soon as possible.”
Taveras said, “I apologize for the inconvenience this caused. I am not exhibiting any symptoms. I am looking forward to hopefully rescheduling this fight as soon as possible. I am devastated for Mikkel.”
His manager? So? Are they fuckin serious? Did the fighter test positive? Why was the manager even there? Just the be an extra person they can cancel the fight over?
This virus is a joke. Enough
In the old days, boxers would fight with a nasty cold or even a flu. Nowadays they can’t even fight with an asymptotic virus. Soft.
I doubt anyone is concerned about the boxer’s health, including the boxer. It is the spread
So, they can’t test LesPierre again today and expedite the result.