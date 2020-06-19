In an upset, unorthodox super middleweight Clay Collard (6-3-3, 2 KOs) won a six round split decision over previously unbeaten prospect David Kaminsky (6-1, 3 KOs). Collard outworked and busted up Kaminsky to win 58-56, 58-56 on two cards. Kaminsky was somehow ahead 58-56 on the third card. Collard outlanded Kaminsky 158-102.

Note: Kaminsky was taken from his locker room on a stretcher to an ambulance to be rushed to the hospital for brain scans and stitches.

Super featherweight Frevian Gonzalez (3-0, 1 KO) topped Jose Martinez (2-1, 1 KO) over four 39-37, 39-37, 40-36.

In a clash of unbeaten bantamweights, Robert “Biggie” Rodriguez (8-0-1, 4 KOs) scored a second round TKO over Adrian “Sharky” Servin (9-1-1, 3 KOs). Rodriguez dropped Servin in round two and got the stoppage with a barrage of shots. Time was 2:48.