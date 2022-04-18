Yordenis Ugas Statement: First of all I wanted to apologize for not coming to thank everyone who was supporting me in person after the fight. I have a fracture in my eye and in the next few days, the doctors will say how they will treat it. Last night, I spent all morning in a hospital and I write these words with only one eye. The other one is still closed. But it’s very important for me to write to you.
I want to thank my family, my team and every person who was supporting me. I want to congratulate Errol Spence Jr, a great champ, and sharing the ring with him was an honor. He came as always sharp, and in the last rounds he hit me in the eye and everything was even more difficult…the best man won in the ring.
We have come this far by taking our wins and losses with humility. I am sad but at peace. Come back from the dark. And already at this point, I’ve fought amateur Crawford, Porter, Pacquiao, Spence, some of the best fighters in history and future Hall of Famers. I’m proud of what I’m doing in and out of the ring. I have won millions of hearts. With the favor of God, there are great days to come… we will recover and come back stronger. Thank you all.
The commentating team should be ashamed of themselves how they slandered Laurence Cole over his performance. He did a great job, and it was a great stoppage and it was disgraceful how they misinterpreted Coles veteran and justified actions. Showtime should issue an apology and set the record straight. They were wrong!
Cole has been identified, throughout his entire career, as the worst referee of all time. I apologize to you, NOT the Sonny Liston, but rather the father or mother of Laurence Cole, that your son is SUCH a failure you have to defend him. Hard to be proud of such a failure in life.
mike shields, the hate is real!! Lol
Very classy fighter – big fan of Ugas and will look towards his fights down the road. Excellent effort and was well prepared, can’t ask for more.
He’s 35 ! Not much more to watch from him in the future in my opinion.. He’s not Pacman, should fight 2 years and hang them up for good after such an injury..
Great performance by Ugas. He wanted to continue.!Spence would never have knocked him out.
At least Cole let Maidana beat that ass (Broner). And Broner tried to quit or have Maidana DQ’d for head butting that jaw, but Cole let the fight go. The referee in the first Maidana vs Mayweather fight let Maidana fight dirty. I doubt Cole is the worst referee. Joe Cortez and Richard Steele (US referees) both sucked when they got older. Other high profile US refs have sucked over years. That Iranian ref sucked in the Tyson vs Douglas fight.
What a humble man,,truly at peace with himself
Ugas was simply outsized and outskilled here. Absolutely nothing to be ashamed of in my opinion
A very nice moment post fight when Charlo lifted Ugas’s head ( Ugas has his head down ) as he made his way back to his dressing room.
Hopefully Crawford / Spence Jr can now be made
#expertsexperteverywhere
ugas could of knocked out spence in the 6th round but the dumbA$$ stop punching what a digrace to boxing fans!!
Rest assured a CT scan of the head and neck was performed to rule out any brain bleeds after this fight. If the orbital bone was fractured, in most cases, simple surveillance, rest, and time heals the issue. Yes, a fracture is considered a break since there is a disruption in the integrity of the bone(s). The article says “broken”, but fractured is the most appropriate term I am willing to bet in this case. Have a great day today.