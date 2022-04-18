Yordenis Ugas Statement: First of all I wanted to apologize for not coming to thank everyone who was supporting me in person after the fight. I have a fracture in my eye and in the next few days, the doctors will say how they will treat it. Last night, I spent all morning in a hospital and I write these words with only one eye. The other one is still closed. But it’s very important for me to write to you.

I want to thank my family, my team and every person who was supporting me. I want to congratulate Errol Spence Jr, a great champ, and sharing the ring with him was an honor. He came as always sharp, and in the last rounds he hit me in the eye and everything was even more difficult…the best man won in the ring.

We have come this far by taking our wins and losses with humility. I am sad but at peace. Come back from the dark. And already at this point, I’ve fought amateur Crawford, Porter, Pacquiao, Spence, some of the best fighters in history and future Hall of Famers. I’m proud of what I’m doing in and out of the ring. I have won millions of hearts. With the favor of God, there are great days to come… we will recover and come back stronger. Thank you all.