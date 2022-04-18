New opponent for Natalizi Friday in Verbania, Piemonte region in Italy, Tony Dixon was slated to fight Mirko Natalizi (11-0, 7 KOs) in a ten-rounder for the vacant WBC International Silver super welterweight title. Dixon, however, will be replaced by Rico Mueller (28-4-1, 19 KOs). Mueller last fought on July 31, losing inside the distance against Anthony Fowler. The card will be streamed live by DAZN. Zerafa-Hardman heats up Ugas suffers broken orbital bone

