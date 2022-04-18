By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBA #5, IBF #10 middleweight Michael Zerafa (29-4, 18 KOs) returns to the ring against IBF #8, WBO #9 Isaac Hardman (12-0, 10 KOs) on Wednesday at the Melbourne Convention Centre over twelve rounds. The fight will not be televised on Foxtel Main Event because Zerafa pulled out of a bout with WBO #1 Tim Tszyu in 2021 on short notice.

Michael Zerafa: “I get the whole fight game and revving each other up but he’s got no respect for fighters, for family, for people, so it will be good to silence him. Seeing him here today just made me want to punch him in the head even more.”

Isaac Hardman: “He’s a crybaby and he’s too emotional…when I smash him to pieces that’s the end of Michael Zerafa.”

Promoter and matchmaker Sam Labruna