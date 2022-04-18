The world title clash between WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte takes center stage this week, but there is good boxing action all week long.

WEDNESDAY

Middleweight Michael Zerafa (29-4, 18 KOs) takes on unbeaten Issac Hardman (12-0, 10 KOs) in an IBF eliminator at the Melbourne Convention Centre in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. The bout will air in the U.S. on a $19.99 FITE PPV starting at 3AM ET.

THURSDAY

The final event presented by Boxing Hall of Fame promoter Mogens Palle takes place at the Frederiksberg Hallerne in Copenhagen, Denmark. The card can be seen internationally live on a $36.94 PPV at www.danishfightnight.tv.

DAZN has a super lightweight clash between Joel Diaz Jr. (26-2, 22 KOs) and Mercito Gesta (32-3-3, 17 KOs) from Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California.

FRIDAY

DAZN is back with unbeaten super middleweight Ivan Zucco (15-0, 13 KOs) against Marko Nikolic (28-1, 12 KOs) at the Palazzo Dello Sport in Verbania, Piemonte, Italy.

Probellum will stream a WBO bantamweight title clash between world champion John Riel Casimero (31-4, 21 KOs) against mandatory challenger Paul Butler (33-2, 15 KOs) from M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England.

SATURDAY

ESPN+ delivers a $69.99 pay-per-view telecast headlined by the WBC heavyweight title fight between world champion Tyson Fury (31-0-1, 22 KOs) and mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte (28-2, 19 KOs).