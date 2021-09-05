Ugas será homenajeado en Miami El campeón mundial de peso welter de la AMB, Yordenis Ugás, será honrado con la “Llave de la ciudad” de Miami por el alcalde Francis Suárez el martes 7 de septiembre a las 3:30 pm Ugás derrotó a la leyenda del ring Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao el 21 de agosto de 2021, para retener su título en una pelea vista por millones en todo el mundo. Benn vence a Granados por decisión en Inglaterra Indongo fue vencido por Mwakinyo en Tanzania

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

