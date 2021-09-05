Indongo fue vencido por Mwakinyo en Tanzania El ex campeón unificado superligero Julius Indongo (23-4, 12 KOs) fue vencido por Hassan Mwakinyo (20-2, 14 KOs) en el cuarto round el viernes en Kilimanjaro Hall en Dar-Es-Salaam, Tanzania. Un aluvión de golpes de Mwakinyo hizo que el árbitro detuviera la pelea. Indongo, de 38 años, ha perdido cuatro de sus últimas cinco peleas. Ugas será homenajeado en Miami Declaración de Oscar Valdez

