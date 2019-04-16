WBO #1 contender “Mighty” Aston Palicte (25-2-1, 21 KOs) will face three-division world champion Kazuto Ioka (23-2, 13 KOs) for the vacant WBO junior bantamweight world championship on June 19 at Osaka Prefectural Gym in Osaka, Japan.

UFC Fight Pass has acquired the worldwide live streaming rights outside of Japan and Palicte-Ioka will be the first world boxing championship streamed on Fight Pass under their new agreement with RJJ Boxing to live stream up to 72 professional boxing events through 2021. The streaming service is $9.99 a month.