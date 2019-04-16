Former unified middleweight champion Gennady “GGG” Golovkin will make his ring return on June 8 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Golovkin will face IBF #9 middleweight Steve Rolls in a twelve-rounder to be fought at a catch weight of 164 lbs.

Who? Rolls is 19-0 with 10 KOs, 35 years of age, and hails from Toronto, Canada. The biggest name on Rolls’ resume so far is KeAndrae Leatherwood, who he beat by unanimous decision last December for the vacant USBA title. He has also appeared on ShoBox and was a 2008 Olympian.

This will be GGG’s first bout under his new six-fight deal with DAZN. A two-city media tour begins next week.