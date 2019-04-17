Eddie Hearn, promoter of WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, said on social media that Joshua’s next opponent Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller has failed a random drug test. “We have been informed by VADA that there has been an adverse finding in Jarrell Miller’s sample collected on March 20th, 2019. We are working with all relevant parties and will update with more details soon. AJ’s preparation continues for June 1st at MSG,” he tweeted.

Reportedly Miller tested positive for the banned substance GW1516. The Joshua camp would have to find a new challenger for Joshua if Miller is suspended. The fight is slated for June 1 at Madison Square Garden in New York City so a new opponent would have about six weeks to prepare.